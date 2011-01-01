Demandes Spéciales

Vous faites une demande spéciale à partir de la liste de chansons ci- jointe le jeudi et le vendredi entre 16h00 et 19h00.
La liste de chansons contient trois chansons chanceuses. Si votre choix porte sur une de ces chansons vous gagnez le prix correspondant!
CHANSON 1 = 4 REPAS CÔTES LEVÉES (11 ONCES).
CHANSON 2 = 2 REPAS DOUBLE CUISSES.
CHANSON 3 = 2 REPAS QUART DE POULET POITRINE.
Émission diffusée le jeudi et vendredi entre 16h00 et 19h00. Appelez au 546-1122 au 727-1122 ou faites le #929 pour les abonnés des cellulaires Bell Aliant. Si vous obtenez la ligne .... vous avez une chance de gagner.
Bonne chance!
Français
Clip de son
�
Marc Andre Sauvageau Corps Etrangers
''You'' Toi et Moi Loyal feat Sarah
On Dirait Amir
All I want for Christmas is you VF Francis Gallant
Face à face Swing
Mea Culpa AUTOMAT
J'y Pense Encore Gabrielle Goulet
À contre jour Mélissa Ouimet
Plus fort que tout Jérôme Couture
Party on Xmas Elvis Baggio et Manon MST
Bye! Maxime Proulx
Sous les Mots David Thibault
J'ai cherché Amir
L'Amour véritable est au rebelles Gazoline
Christmas Calling (V.F) - En duo avec Marie-Mai Jonas
Jusqu'au jour de l'an Les Gars du Nord
Moto dans la peau William Deslaurier
Du bonheur dans les étoiles Marc Dupré
Dreamers MC Mario ft Vanessa Piunno
Les vieilles histoires Les Gars du Nord
Entre deux nuits Hopeland
C'est Noël mon amour Mélissa Bédard
Liberty (VF) Bridgeway
All I want For Christmas Is You (VF) MTL
Acadien
Clip de son
�
Donnez-moi la chance Izabelle
Le soleil brille pour nous Rosa
Don't Stop Annie Blanchard
Anglais
Clip de son
�
Don't Wanna Know Maroon 5
Just like a shooting star Dani & Lizzy
Christmas every day Simple Plan
Wildthings Alessia Cara
Home for the holidays Devyn Rose
Wherever You Go Sublime With Rome
Move Luke Bryan
Setting The World on Fire Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk
Santa tell me Ariana Grande
Rockin' around the christmas tree Jordan Smith
True Love Dirty Radio
Love on the brain Rihanna
This House Is Not For Sale Bon Jovi
Love Me Now John Legend
This Is What You Came For Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna
Not easy Alex Da Kidd Feat. X Ambassadors & Elle King
Don't be so shy (work in progress) Imany
Capsize Frenship
Play That Song Train
Courage my love Stereo
The ocean Mike Perry Feat. Shy Martin
Christmas without snow Neon Dreams
It won't be Christmas Emma-Lee
I don't Mind Nemo Schiffman
One More Sleep Leona Lewis
Sing in celebration Faber Drive
Rockabye Clean Bandit Feat. Anne-Marie
Side to side Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj
Seein' Red Dustin Lynch
Wasted Time Keith Urban
Hallelujah Pentatonix
Stop Desire Tegan and Sara
Unstoppable Sia
Long Way To Love You Hunter Brothers
Rivers Thomas Jack feat. Nico & Vinz
Starboy The Weeknd ft Daft Punk
Let Me Love You. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber
Lose Control Hedley
What do you love SEEB
That Love Shaggy
Something In The Way You Move Ellie Goulding
Aint got money New District
Cold Water Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber
Boys Like You Who Is Fancy ft. Ariana Grande & Meghan Trainor
24k magic Bruno Mars
Scars To Your Beautiful Alessia Cara
Lovesick Jacob Whitesides
True disaster Tove Lo
The Greatest Sia
Who Do You Love Marianas Trench
The Way You Want Me Lucky Rose ft Yan Etchevary
All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey
Try Me Jason Derulo Feat Jennifer Lopez
Merry Christmas Everybody Train
Toothbrush DNCE
Chase you down Runaground
Can't slow Down Hedley
Perfect Strangers Jonas Blue ft. J.P. Cooper
Classic Rock et Souvenirs
Clip de son
�
Take Me Home Tonight Eddy Money
Make a move Gavin DeGraw
You Might Think The Cars
Shout Tears For Fears
Mony Mony Billy Idol
Jet Airliner The Steve Miller Band
Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone Glass Tiger
Who Can It Be Now Men At Work
Don't You Simple Minds
Illégal Corbeau
Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran
Africa (04m56) Toto
Concours: (506) 546-1122, 727-1122 ou cellulaire Aliant #929 Bureau: 546-4600 ou 727-4605 Courriel: superstation@ckle.fm