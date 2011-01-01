L'équipe

Avis de décès Demandes Spéciales DEMANDES SPÉCIALES CHANCEUSES AVEC VOTRE ST-HUBERT EXPRESS DE BATHURST Vous faites une demande spéciale à partir de la liste de chansons ci- jointe le jeudi et le vendredi entre 16h00 et 19h00.

La liste de chansons contient trois chansons chanceuses. Si votre choix porte sur une de ces chansons vous gagnez le prix correspondant! CHANSON 1 = 4 REPAS CÔTES LEVÉES (11 ONCES). CHANSON 2 = 2 REPAS DOUBLE CUISSES. CHANSON 3 = 2 REPAS QUART DE POULET POITRINE. Émission diffusée le jeudi et vendredi entre 16h00 et 19h00.

Appelez au 546-1122 au 727-1122 ou faites le #929 pour les abonnés des cellulaires Bell Aliant.

Si vous obtenez la ligne .... vous avez une chance de gagner. Bonne chance! Français

Clip de son � Marc Andre Sauvageau

Corps Etrangers

''You'' Toi et Moi

Loyal feat Sarah

On Dirait

Amir

All I want for Christmas is you VF

Francis Gallant

Face à face

Swing

Mea Culpa

AUTOMAT

J'y Pense Encore

Gabrielle Goulet

À contre jour

Mélissa Ouimet

Plus fort que tout

Jérôme Couture

Party on Xmas

Elvis Baggio et Manon MST

Bye!

Maxime Proulx

Sous les Mots

David Thibault

J'ai cherché

Amir

L'Amour véritable est au rebelles

Gazoline

Christmas Calling (V.F) - En duo avec Marie-Mai

Jonas

Jusqu'au jour de l'an

Les Gars du Nord

Moto dans la peau

William Deslaurier

Du bonheur dans les étoiles

Marc Dupré

Dreamers

MC Mario ft Vanessa Piunno

Les vieilles histoires

Les Gars du Nord

Entre deux nuits

Hopeland

C'est Noël mon amour

Mélissa Bédard

Liberty (VF)

Bridgeway

All I want For Christmas Is You (VF)

MTL





Acadien

Clip de son � Donnez-moi la chance

Izabelle

Le soleil brille pour nous

Rosa

Don't Stop

Annie Blanchard





Anglais

Clip de son � Don't Wanna Know

Maroon 5

Just like a shooting star

Dani & Lizzy

Christmas every day

Simple Plan

Wildthings

Alessia Cara

Home for the holidays

Devyn Rose

Wherever You Go

Sublime With Rome

Move

Luke Bryan

Setting The World on Fire

Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk

Santa tell me

Ariana Grande

Rockin' around the christmas tree

Jordan Smith

True Love

Dirty Radio

Love on the brain

Rihanna

This House Is Not For Sale

Bon Jovi

Love Me Now

John Legend

This Is What You Came For

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

Not easy

Alex Da Kidd Feat. X Ambassadors & Elle King

Don't be so shy (work in progress)

Imany

Capsize

Frenship

Play That Song

Train

Courage my love

Stereo

The ocean

Mike Perry Feat. Shy Martin

Christmas without snow

Neon Dreams

It won't be Christmas

Emma-Lee

I don't Mind

Nemo Schiffman

One More Sleep

Leona Lewis

Sing in celebration

Faber Drive

Rockabye

Clean Bandit Feat. Anne-Marie

Side to side

Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj

Seein' Red

Dustin Lynch

Wasted Time

Keith Urban

Hallelujah

Pentatonix

Stop Desire

Tegan and Sara

Unstoppable

Sia

Long Way To Love You

Hunter Brothers

Rivers

Thomas Jack feat. Nico & Vinz

Starboy

The Weeknd ft Daft Punk

Let Me Love You.

DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber

Lose Control

Hedley

What do you love

SEEB

That Love

Shaggy

Something In The Way You Move

Ellie Goulding

Aint got money

New District

Cold Water

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber

Boys Like You

Who Is Fancy ft. Ariana Grande & Meghan Trainor

24k magic

Bruno Mars

Scars To Your Beautiful

Alessia Cara

Lovesick

Jacob Whitesides

True disaster

Tove Lo

The Greatest

Sia

Who Do You Love

Marianas Trench

The Way You Want Me

Lucky Rose ft Yan Etchevary

All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey

Try Me

Jason Derulo Feat Jennifer Lopez

Merry Christmas Everybody

Train

Toothbrush

DNCE

Chase you down

Runaground

Can't slow Down

Hedley

Perfect Strangers

Jonas Blue ft. J.P. Cooper





Classic Rock et Souvenirs

Clip de son � Take Me Home Tonight

Eddy Money

Make a move

Gavin DeGraw

You Might Think

The Cars

Shout

Tears For Fears

Mony Mony

Billy Idol

Jet Airliner

The Steve Miller Band

Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone

Glass Tiger

Who Can It Be Now

Men At Work

Don't You

Simple Minds

Illégal

Corbeau

Hungry Like The Wolf

Duran Duran

Africa (04m56)

Toto



