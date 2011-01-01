 
Demandes Spéciales

 

DEMANDES SPÉCIALES CHANCEUSES

AVEC VOTRE ST-HUBERT EXPRESS DE BATHURST

 

Vous faites une demande spéciale à partir de la liste de chansons ci- jointe le jeudi et le vendredi entre 16h00 et 19h00.


La liste de chansons contient trois chansons chanceuses. Si votre choix porte sur une de ces chansons vous gagnez le prix correspondant!

CHANSON 1 = 4 REPAS CÔTES LEVÉES (11 ONCES).

alt

 

CHANSON 2 = 2 REPAS DOUBLE CUISSES.

alt

CHANSON 3 = 2 REPAS QUART DE POULET POITRINE.

alt

Émission diffusée le jeudi et vendredi entre 16h00 et 19h00.
Appelez au 546-1122 au 727-1122 ou faites le #929 pour les abonnés des cellulaires Bell Aliant.
Si vous obtenez la ligne .... vous avez une chance de gagner.

Bonne chance!

 

Français


Clip de son
Marc Andre Sauvageau
Corps Etrangers
''You'' Toi et Moi
Loyal feat Sarah
On Dirait
Amir
All I want for Christmas is you VF
Francis Gallant
Face à face
Swing
Mea Culpa
AUTOMAT
J'y Pense Encore
Gabrielle Goulet
À contre jour
Mélissa Ouimet
Plus fort que tout
Jérôme Couture
Party on Xmas
Elvis Baggio et Manon MST
Bye!
Maxime Proulx
Sous les Mots
David Thibault
J'ai cherché
Amir
L'Amour véritable est au rebelles
Gazoline
Christmas Calling (V.F) - En duo avec Marie-Mai
Jonas
Jusqu'au jour de l'an
Les Gars du Nord
Moto dans la peau
William Deslaurier
Du bonheur dans les étoiles
Marc Dupré
Dreamers
MC Mario ft Vanessa Piunno
Les vieilles histoires
Les Gars du Nord
Entre deux nuits
Hopeland
C'est Noël mon amour
Mélissa Bédard
Liberty (VF)
Bridgeway
All I want For Christmas Is You (VF)
MTL


Acadien


Clip de son
Donnez-moi la chance
Izabelle
Le soleil brille pour nous
Rosa
Don't Stop
Annie Blanchard


Anglais


Clip de son
Don't Wanna Know
Maroon 5
Just like a shooting star
Dani & Lizzy
Christmas every day
Simple Plan
Wildthings
Alessia Cara
Home for the holidays
Devyn Rose
Wherever You Go
Sublime With Rome
Move
Luke Bryan
Setting The World on Fire
Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk
Santa tell me
Ariana Grande
Rockin' around the christmas tree
Jordan Smith
True Love
Dirty Radio
Love on the brain
Rihanna
This House Is Not For Sale
Bon Jovi
Love Me Now
John Legend
This Is What You Came For
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna
Not easy
Alex Da Kidd Feat. X Ambassadors & Elle King
Don't be so shy (work in progress)
Imany
Capsize
Frenship
Play That Song
Train
Courage my love
Stereo
The ocean
Mike Perry Feat. Shy Martin
Christmas without snow
Neon Dreams
It won't be Christmas
Emma-Lee
I don't Mind
Nemo Schiffman
One More Sleep
Leona Lewis
Sing in celebration
Faber Drive
Rockabye
Clean Bandit Feat. Anne-Marie
Side to side
Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj
Seein' Red
Dustin Lynch
Wasted Time
Keith Urban
Hallelujah
Pentatonix
Stop Desire
Tegan and Sara
Unstoppable
Sia
Long Way To Love You
Hunter Brothers
Rivers
Thomas Jack feat. Nico & Vinz
Starboy
The Weeknd ft Daft Punk
Let Me Love You.
DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber
Lose Control
Hedley
What do you love
SEEB
That Love
Shaggy
Something In The Way You Move
Ellie Goulding
Aint got money
New District
Cold Water
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber
Boys Like You
Who Is Fancy ft. Ariana Grande & Meghan Trainor
24k magic
Bruno Mars
Scars To Your Beautiful
Alessia Cara
Lovesick
Jacob Whitesides
True disaster
Tove Lo
The Greatest
Sia
Who Do You Love
Marianas Trench
The Way You Want Me
Lucky Rose ft Yan Etchevary
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
Try Me
Jason Derulo Feat Jennifer Lopez
Merry Christmas Everybody
Train
Toothbrush
DNCE
Chase you down
Runaground
Can't slow Down
Hedley
Perfect Strangers
Jonas Blue ft. J.P. Cooper


Classic Rock et Souvenirs


Clip de son
Take Me Home Tonight
Eddy Money
Make a move
Gavin DeGraw
You Might Think
The Cars
Shout
Tears For Fears
Mony Mony
Billy Idol
Jet Airliner
The Steve Miller Band
Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone
Glass Tiger
Who Can It Be Now
Men At Work
Don't You
Simple Minds
Illégal
Corbeau
Hungry Like The Wolf
Duran Duran
Africa (04m56)
Toto

 

 
 

Concours: (506) 546-1122, 727-1122 ou cellulaire Aliant #929 Bureau: 546-4600 ou 727-4605
Courriel: superstation@ckle.fm